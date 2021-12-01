Cynthia Marie McCormick, 63

Cynthia Marie McCormick passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 after her courageous battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 63.

Cindy was the third of nine children born to Ivan and Florence Fischer on Sept. 13 1958 in Winner South Dakota. Cindy was born and raised on the family farm where she enjoyed nature, the many pets, and riding horses. She learned all her hard work, dedication, family staples, and wonderful cooking at a young age when she would help care for her younger siblings. During her teenage years, Cindy worked for a traveling combine crew which allowed her to travel the harvest fields from North Dakota to Oklahoma.

After graduation in 1977, Cindy went to work for the USGS surveying crew and the combine crew which lead her to start her career in construction in Sioux Falls. Cindy moved to Spearfish in the fall of 1983 and started a career with Fisher Sand and Gravel where she learned to run various types of heavy equipment, which she loved for 20 years. In addition to running heavy equipment, Cindy worked for the Homestake Mining Company where she operated the hoist to lower miners and scientists into the ground.

During her time in Spearfish, Cindy met Bob McCormick and they were married in 1986 in Las Vegas. They bought their forever home where they were able to raise their two children Jessica and Christopher. Bob and Cindy spent many happy hours taking their children camping in the Big Horns to boating on the Missouri River and family vacations to Disney Land and Mexico. There was always laughter, smiles, and love within the walls of their home.

After the kids were grown, Cindy and Bob each fulfilled a lifelong dream to own their Harley Davidson motorcycles where they could enjoy the freedom of the road. Their motorcycles took them to many beautiful destinations together, and enjoying the Sturgis Rally every year.

Cindy strived to help others in all aspects of her life. She was involved with her church and the president of the chapter in Spearfish called Alpha Nu which was part of the Beta Sigma Phi. Designating her heart and time for the church and Beta group allowed Cindy to raise money for the community homes, the Humane Society, delivering gifts to the Angel Tree Children, and visiting the elderly.

Although Cindy was always on the go, in her free time she enjoyed sewing, making beautiful quilts, canning, gardening, crafting, riding her bike, and cooking for all her beloved family and friends. The doors of Bob and Cindy’s home was always open for all their loved ones to come to eat, drink, and be merry. There was never a dull moment in Cindy’s life. Her biggest joy was spending time with her beautiful granddaughter, Adelynn. Cindy and Adelynn were best friends and would do everything together, creating memories and love that will last a lifetime.

Cindy filled the hearts of every person she met and created great memories with her family, friends, Beta Sisters, and Rally Family. From the many Bitch N’ Stitch quilts made with her Sisters and Beta Family, to spreading her love with spaghetti sauce, and the miles put on with the bikes that traveled for the yearly Rally gathering there will always be happy memories to remember.

Memorial services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.

