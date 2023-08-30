Sprenkle named Labor Day parade marshal

Jeanette Sprenkle will serve as the parade marshal for the 2023 Winner Labor Day parade.

The parade will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

Sprenkle was born May 1, 1933, the oldest daughter of Lorenzo (Ren) and Nettie Wilcox at the Winner General Hospital.

Her early life was spent seven miles northeast of Winner.

In the fall of 1939, she started rural school at Thunder Creek School which continued through the 5th grade. The fall of 1944 she started her 6th grade in Winner Public School graduating from Winner High School in 1951. After graduating, she enrolled in business school in Omaha, Neb. Later returning to Winner working as a secretary for her father at Farmer Supply Co.

On June 15, 1962, she was married to James Sprenkle, the love of her life.

They were parents of two sons, Randy and Ron.

The winter of 1962 she started working for John J. McKillop, public accountant who had purchased the business from the Waller’s.

The fall of 1965 she was contacted by Farmers State Bank that there was an opening. She was hired and worked there for 27 years. The bank was sold to Norwest of Minneapolis and she continued working for them for one year.

In March of 1995 she was told by Jim’s doctor of Sioux Falls that his health was deteriorating and that he was going to need extra help. She had already realized that so in May of 1995 she retired.

Jim was suffering with a disease of the arteries and was very susceptible to bone infection.

He suffered a parayzing stroke and was put on dialysis.

Jeanette kept Jim at home caring for him with the help of home health.

On June 15, 2002, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

On June 26, he was admitted to the Winner hospital and then transferred to Sioux Falls on June 28. On June 30 Jeanette lost the love of her life.

She is a past member of the Mildred Rebekah Lodge, Federated Womens Club, Winner Ladies Methodist Society and was a treasurer of the Winner Methodist Church for eight years.

A present member of the American Legion auxiliary, VFW auxiliary, Tripp County museum and Winner Methodist Church.

“I have been blessed to have been born in the Midwest and this loving community of Winner. I am proud and honored to have been chosen as the parade marshal. My thanks go out to the Winner American Legion and the VFW and all the people of Winner,” she said.

The parade theme is “Bold stripes. Bright Stars. Brave Hearts.”

The parade route will be different this year due to the Highway 18 construction. The parade will start at the fire station on North Main St. then go east on the four lanes and will end at Winner Super Foods on 7th St.

Following the parade will be the big free community BBQ at the American Legion on 3rd St. This is sponsored by Winner area businesses and Winner American Legion. The BBQ starts at 11 a.m.

Following the BBQ will be the ranch rodeo held at the Tripp County rodeo grounds. The Calcutta is at 1 p.m and the rodeo at 1:30 p.m.

Labor Day events

Labor Day weekend is such a fun time in Winner and there is so much going on. Mac’s Carnival will be on Main Street four days from Friday through Monday. There are advance carnival tickets on sale until Aug. 31 at various locations.

Friday will feature the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce ranch bronc ride. The Calcutta will be at 7 p.m. and the ride at 7:30 p.m. Hollenbeck Rodeo Co. of Winner will provide the stock.

Saturday is full of events. The big Prairie Cruisers Car show will be held at the Tripp County Historical Society museum, east of Winner.

Registration for the car show will start at 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. The show will start at 1 p.m. with awards at 3 p.m.

There will be a free noon meal.

In addition to the car show, the historical society has a lot going on at the museum on Saturday. Jim Hiemstra’s famous caramel rolls will be served from 9 a.m. to noon at the museum. From noon till the end of the car show the historical society will be serving pie and homemade ice cream. There will be a free will offering.

Also, there will be a vendor show at the Jubilee Park on the museum grounds. All vendors are welcome to set up their wares.

On Saturday at the museum will be the 100th anniversary celebration of Winner Boy Scout Troop 100. This celebration will start at 1 p.m.

The Best, Mathis, Whetham golf tournament will be at the Winner Country Club at 1 p.m on Saturday.

Sunday will feature a Guardian Flight meet and greet at the Winner airport hangar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The popular demolition derby will be Sunday at 1 p.m. east of the Tripp County Fairgrounds.

There will be a Calcutta at 1 p.m. followed by derby. There will be a concession stand. The gates open at 10 a.m. Trophies will be awarded to the top winners.

Monday will start early with the Winner Regional Health 5Krun and walk. Registration starts at 7:15 a.m. at the south parking lot. The race will start at 8 a.m.

Following the road race persons can cruise right into the parade.

The Labor Day weekend will also feature men’s slow pitch softball tournament at the softball fields.

There will be a volleyball tournament on Sunday at 2 p.m.

There will be mud races Saturday.

The Black Lab will have music all for days.