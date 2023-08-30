Hazel M. Langer, 79, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Grace Bible Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Aaron Garza presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Hazel Marie Marvin was born April 21, 1944, to Don and Mabel (Wallace) Marvin in Creighton, Neb.. She was the youngest of 8 siblings.

Hazel graduated from Long Pine High School in 1962. She worked for a few short months as a nurse’s aide at Clarkson Memorial Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Hazel and the love of her life, Duane, eloped on Dec. 12, 1962, in Pierre, South Dakota. They immediately moved to New Jersey for 11 years where their son, John David, and daughter, Lora Lee, were born.

Duane and Hazel moved to Winner, South Dakota, in 1972. They owned the West Side Market in Winner for 16 years. They joined John and Jill at Langer’s Family Foods in Gettysburg in 1989.

She was active over the years volunteering for many organizations including being a Camp Fire Girl leader, a church youth group leader, running fundraisers, being a member of the General Federated Women’s Club, serving meals on holidays and being on various boards. She continued delivering meals on wheels until the end of her life.

She enjoyed trips to Hawaii with Duane, family, and friends. She loved music by Elvis Presley.

One of her favorite responsibilities in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was so very proud of all of them. Grandma’s rule was “You get to eat dessert with your supper.”

Hazel is survived by her son, John (Jill) of Gettysburg; daughter, Lora (Brad) Hazelrigg of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren: James (Jaymi), Megan Hazelrigg (Fiancé Alex Bennett), Justine (Aaron) Garza, Matthew (Samantha) Hazelrigg, Jacob (Brianna), and Joshua (Fiancée Kayla Koll); six great-grandchildren: Jackson, Ezra, Addie, Andrew, August, and Samuel; sisters: Dorothy Fredrickson and LaRayne (Doug) Halligan; and brother, Larry Marvin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; parents; sisters: Clara Mae and Darlene; and brothers: Kenneth and Ernest.

