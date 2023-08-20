Odenbach family wins traveling saddle

Submitted Photo

The Rick and Becky Odenbach family received the Marcus Thompson memorial saddle at the Tripp County 4-H rodeo. Pictured from left are Randy and Debbie Steinke, Pam and Lon Dreyer, Rick and Becky Odenbach, Teri Eichstadt and Karissa Odenbach. Not pictured is Kallie Helkenn.

Each year the Marcus Thompson traveling saddle award is presented on behalf of the first regional high school rodeo committee and the 4-H committee.

This year the award was presented to the Odenbach family. Rick and Becky Odenbach family have been involved in helping youth across the state. Each of their girls grew up rodeoing in Tripp County.

Rick, Becky and Karissa can be found many times in the crows nest in either arena announcing and timing.

Becky has worked hard to get the Hamill Horseman’s Club play days going, she has grown this program with many kids getting to spend great nights at the arena with their horse.

This year is the Hamill Horseman’s Club 50th anniversary.