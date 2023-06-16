Golfers tie for 6th at state

Winner Area girls golf team tied for sixth place at the state Class A tournament June 5-6 in Rapid City. Both Winner Area and West Central shot a team total 764.

Individually, Gracie Root led the Lady Warriors as she tied for 27th with a 185.

Rylee Root tied for 32nd with a 188.

Leila Balsiger tied for 38th with a 192. Tessa Mann tied for 48th with a 199. Emily Sachtjen placed 80th with a 225.

On the first day of the state meet, Winner and Custer finished the day in the top 10 of team standings. The Warriors shot 103-over for seventh place and Custer shot 114-over for 9th place.

“There were a lot of tears, a lot of smiles and a whole lot of heart as they battled for the team,” said coach Jim Halverson.

The coach said it was two beautiful days on the Meadowwood Golf Course in Rapid City. He said the 18 hole course had lots of bunkers, penalty areas and fast greens.

The team is losing two seniors through graduation—Rylee Root and Tessa Mann. “I want to wish them lots of success as they follow their dreams,” said Halverson, “The remaining players are excited for a chance to do better next year and have a strong core of younger players who are looking for their chance to shine. I am proud that I could be their coach,” said Halverson.

The girls on the golf team also earned All academic honors.