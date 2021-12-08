16 teams to compete in sharpshooter classic

The 11th annual Winner Area Chamber of Commerce Sharpshooter Bird and Clay Classic will be held Dec. 10-11.

The classic will feature six person teams and they will have four hours to hunt on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check in will be at the Rosebud Arrow, Rod and Gun Club before 2 p.m.

Once checked in persons will compete in trap shooting.

The Friday night banquet will be held at the Tripp County 4-H Center where there will be a Calcutta and a drawing for landowners.

The Saturday night awards banquet will be held at the 4-H Center. There will be games, a meal followed by awarding of prizes from the hunt.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams and guns will be awarded to each member of the team.

This year there are 16 teams in the hunt.

Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, says there is still need for more volunteers for the hunt. This incudes more judges for the Saturday hunt. Persons who can help are to call the Chamber office at 842-1533.