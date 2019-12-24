Gary Davis, 79

Mr. Gary F. Davis, 79, husband of Janice L. Davis died on November 28, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington.

He was born on May 9, 1940 in Millboro, SD to the late Kerr A. and Lela J. (Mann) Davis. Gary was a graduate of Winner High School.

He went on to travel the country: LA, Miami and Louisville, where he met his wife; they moved to Lexington in 1971.

Before retirement, his career was in the wholesale agriculture chemical business.

Gary was a member of Grace Baptist Church for over 40 years. He organized the annual benefit concert for the Bob Brown House, which is a special needs facility, for many years.

Gary enjoyed gospel and country music festivals and was an avid supporter of Woodsong’s Old Time Radio Hour.

He loved travel- even a 60 day RV trip to Alaska and back.

Gary is survived by his wife of 56 years; his son, Kevin W. Davis; siblings, Opal (Davis) Booth, Steve Davis, and Daniel Davis.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ray Davis.