Funeral services for Anna Fiala, 69, Gregory, were held Dec. 17 at the Methodist Church in Gregory. Burial will be at a later date.

Anna Mae Fiala was born on July 10, 1950, in Gregory, SD to Frank and Anna (Svoboda) Fiala. She had one sister Rosetta Marie. They grew up on a farm near Iona. Anna attended grade school at South Fairview from first through fifth grade and then Lincoln school from sixth through eighth grade finally attending Gregory High School and graduating in 1968.

She helped her mother on the family farm after her father died when she was young, they farmed and raised cattle the whole time. Anna eventually took over all the farm duties after her mother passed away. Anna mostly planted corn and wheat. She grew up working hard on the farm, milking cows at age seven and helping raise sheep. Anna always had chickens that the family would butcher and occasionally had geese or ducks.

Anna had one daughter Laurie born in 1972. Laurie continued the farming tradition by living on and working the farm with Anna.

Anna had lots of hobbies. She loved gardening, cooking, and riding the four-wheelers. If she wasn’t busy on the farm, she was enjoying time with her three grandkids. She was also a member of the Hamill ZCBJ Lodge.

Anna passed away on Dec. 12, 2019, at the Avera Gregory Hospital and the age of 69 after a short fight with cancer.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents Anna & Frank Fiala, and her sister Rosetta Marie (Fiala) Boerner.

Grateful to have shared her life is her daughter Laurie (Paul), and granddaughters Cassidy Fiala, of Cambodia, and Chelsea Backous of Aberdeen and Jonathon Fiala of Gregory.