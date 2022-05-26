Fredrick Whiting Jr., 20, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Winner High School Auxiliary Gym. Burial followed at the Winner City Cemetery.

A wake service began on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Winner High School Auxiliary Gym and again on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Fredrick James Whiting Jr., was born Oct. 24, 2001 at the Winner Regional Hospital to Fred Sr. and Jolene Medicine Eagle-Old Lodge.

Fred attended school K-3rd in Todd County. He then moved to Winner where he attended Winner Schools and graduated with the “Bad Ass” “Class of 2020”. Fred had an unbelievable passion for sports. During his high school years Fred played basketball, football and baseball. Fred had the advantage to know the feeling of playing in the State Championship Game.

Fred started his baseball career playing with the Winner/Colome Pheasants. Fred then went to play fast pitch with Red Leaf and slow pitch with Striders/ Rosebud Concrete, and the Ideal Indians. Third base was his place, “where the action is.”

Fred had an awesome sense of humor, a great personality and a smile that brightened up any room and a heart of gold.

When Fred would enter a room there was bound to be jokes, love and laughter. When Fred played ball, he played with his heart but made sure it was fun.

In the short 20 years that Fred was here with us he made so many friends. Fred was a happy go lucky man. No matter who Fred met, he was bound to leave an awesome 1st impression. He got along with everyone he met.

Fred will always be remembered by his smile and his “baseball ass.” Fred was known as “Big Fred” on the football field, ball field and most defiantly on the basketball court.

Fred is survived by his mother and step-father Jolene and Howard Old Lodge Sr., his father Fredrick Whiting Sr., his sisters JoHannah, TaeLeigh Whiting, Jolisse Old Lodge, his brothers, Andrew Whiting and Kyrie Old Lodge, his maternal grandmothers, Leah (Brad) Stands, his paternal grandparents Ken and Amy Whiting.

Fred is preceded in death by his younger brother Joshua Whiting, his maternal grandfather Carl Quilt, his grandfather Cage Medicine Eagle Sr.