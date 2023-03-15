Hot Springs knocks off Winner

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Silas Chasing Hawk goes after a loose ball in the SoDak 16 game.

Winner suffered its second loss of the season when they fell to Hot Springs 47-43 in the SoDak 16 game in Chamberlain on March 7.

The Warriors (21-2) entered the game riding a 15 game win streak. They won two Region 7A games to make it to the SoDak 16. Winner was looking to make back to back state tournament appearances.

The Bison earned their first trip to the Class A state tournament since 2019 when they also took down Winner. This will be Hot Springs second trip to the state since 1945.

Hot Springs knocked down eight 3-pointers in Chamberlain with six coming in the second half and two back to back with under a minute to play.

The 3-point looks were the result of the Bison setting a screen and popping out to the three point line after setting the screen rather than rolling to the basket according to Winner coach Brett Gardner.

Also, Winner could not come back from four big free throws by the Bison at the end of the game.

The game was tied at the half 20-20. A free throw by Blake Volmer in the third quarter tied the score again at 23-23.

A shot by Silas Chasing Hawk gave Winner a 33-31 lead.

Winner had the lead going into the fourth quarter, 36-34. A big basket by Volmer gave the Warriors the lead.

Volmer led the scoring for Winner with 24 points. Aiden Barfuss and Silas Chasing Hawk both added 6 points.

Winner shot 37 percent from the field and made 9 of 11 free throws for 81 percent from the free throw line.

The Warriors made 4 of 17 three point shots.

Volmer and Shawn Hammerbeck each had 7 rebounds with 5 for Ethan Bartels and 3 for Barfuss.

Barfuss had 6 assists, Hammerbeck, 3 and Bartels, 2.

Bartels had 2 steals.

“Hats off to Hot Springs as they really played physically and made every possession difficult,” said Gardner.

“We were able to battle back and take the lead going into the 4th quarter but they made a couple more plays than we did. It was a great game and one that we just came up short in. This game does not take away anything that we accomplished this year. We are so proud of our young men,” said the coach.