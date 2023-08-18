Emily Marie (Noyes) Henderson, 83

Emily Marie (Noyes) Henderson passed away peacefully at her home on the farm near Hamill, SD on Saturday Aug. 5, 2023 at the age of 83.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Emily was born on Dec. 16, 1939 in Huron, SD to Marie (Duxbury) and Eben Noyes of rural Wessington, SD. She had one brother, Eben “Buzz” Noyes, Jr, born in 1948. She often shared fond memories of her childhood on the family farm in the Wessington Hills. Animals were always important to Emily, from raising poultry and puppies, to showing horses and Hereford cattle. Of course, many great memories revolved around time spent with family and friends at the SD State Fair each year.

After graduating from Wessington High School in 1957, Emily continued her education at Huron College, where she also participated in the school choir. She received her bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate in 1961, and went on to teach elementary school, first in Wessington Springs, followed by Madison, MN and Pierre, SD.

Emily then married Lauren Henderson of rural Hamill, SD on June 24, 1972. She joined Lauren on his family farm, where they raised their son, Brian, and daughter, Laura. Once their children were both school-aged, Emily returned to teaching in Colome, SD where she was the 2nd grade teacher for over 20 years.

Emily loved being a teacher. Whether it was a Sunday school lesson or her classroom, she worked hard to engage every student and keep them interested in learning. Classrooms were sometimes chaotic with many hands-on projects and even some live critters joining a lesson from time to time. She held a special place in her heart for each child, and she always referred to a former student as “one of my kids.”

After retirement, Emily had more time to enjoy her family. She especially enjoyed time with her 5 grandchildren, spending countless hours reading, playing and just visiting with them. Emily is survived by her son Brian (Anora) Henderson and their children Ainsley, Andrew and Allie, of Hamill, SD; her daughter Laura (Michael) Poncelow and their children Sarah and Samuel of Wessington Springs, SD; her brother Buzz (Donna) Noyes of Wessington, SD; sister-in-law Nadine Henderson of Pierre, SD; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lauren, who passed away in 2008, her parents, brothers-in-law Raymond Henderson, Russ Nesson, Keith Benthin and sisters-in-law Myrna Nesson and Avis Benthin, and nephew David Nesson.