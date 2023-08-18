Funeral services for Dennis Flisram, 68, Witten, were held at the Methodist Church in Winner on Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. Burial followed at the Winner Cemetery.

Dennis Lee Flisram was born Aug. 26, 1954, in Winner, SD, to Jerome and Betty (Moeller) Flisram. He joined two sisters at home; later, he would become big brother to four more sisters. He was the first and only son born into the family. He passed away on Aug. 1, 2023, at his home in Witten, SD.

Denny, aka “Suzy” or “Cat”, grew up in Witten where attended grade school and then graduated from Wood High School in 1973. He grew up running the streets and most likely getting into some mischief with his friends: Kevin Long, Jack Arthur, the Gardner boys (Scott, Bill, and Bob), Mike and Warren Sporrer, and Dale Tarrel (Mouse). He was surrounded by five sisters, but never complained. Why would he when he was somewhat spoiled?

In his adult life, he ran with his cousin Kyle Moeller. What fun they had! In grade school, he played basketball, and in high school, he participated in track, high jump, broad jump, and hurdles; he received several ribbons and medals. He participated in basketball until the coach told him to cut his hair. Denny said no, and that was the end of his basketball career.

After high school, he worked for a local farmer/rancher, Orville Smith; The Pizza Pub; and Larson Cement; and during the summer months, he worked for the county.

In 1977, he decided to move to Vancouver, Wash., where he picked up the skill of drywalling, with some remodel jobs on the side. He was a perfectionist when it came to his work; everything was thought out to the fullest before a project was started. Due to a shoulder injury, he was forced to retire. In September 2017, he moved back to Witten, SD, and was home again.

While in Vancouver, he met Shelly in 1999. She had two sons and they became his family. He thought a lot of them and would tell many things about them. The two sons married and had children. Denny thought of them as his own grandchildren; he was proud of them all.

He made a trip out to Washington in 2022 to see them. Riding his Harley was a favorite of his, but the last trip riding it back from Washington to SD was a little long. After that, he hauled it. He liked to attend the rally in Sturgis once every few years. Denny was a very kind and giving person with a big heart. He would help anyone without being asked. He would let a younger sister comb and curl his hair, without complaining, when there was no other victim around. Denny will be greatly missed by his sisters, more than words can express. We love you, Dennis.

Denny is survived by sisters Elizabeth (Alvin) Focken, Joyce Flisram, Louise Flisram, Connie Rae (Doug) Frantz, and LaVonne Brickman; nephews: Justin (Heather) Focken, Cole and Evan; Tyler (Kaitlin) Focken, Landon and Kaden; and Carter and Coy Brickman; his Washington family: Paul (Deanna) Crouse, Jr., Madison; and John (Sarah) Dean-Dawson, Perry and Cordelia; cousins, an aunt, and many friends.

Denny is preceded in death by his parents Jerome and Betty Flisram, companion Shelly, grandparents Clarence and Elizabeth Flisram and Frank and Elsie Moeller, infant sister Dorothy Ann, brothers-in-law Brett Brickman and Dillon Olson, aunts, uncles, and cousins.