Earl Stucke, 91

Earl Stucke, a pastor at United Methodist churches in the Winner area and across South Dakota for decades, died Feb. 25, 2021, in Rapid City with family at his side. He was 91.

Earl was born to Joseph Stucke and Phebe Sloat Stucke on April 21, 1929 in Gettysburg. His boyhood was spent on a farm near his homesteading grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family survived the Great Depression in the loving care of family and friends. After high school graduation, Earl went to South Dakota State College, where he met Grace Hay of Lake Preston. He graduated from college and then became a Navy officer serving aboard the heavy cruiser USS Los Angeles during the Korean conflict.

Earl and Grace married in December 1953. They returned to Gettysburg to farm until Earl was called by God to be a pastor. After seminary he began a decades-long ministry in South Dakota that included the Winner Larger Parish. From 1966 to 1972, Earl served the Winner, Colome and Lakeview Methodist churches, Ideal Presbyterian, and Millboro and Wewela United Churches of Christ.

Earl and Grace retired to Rapid City in 1994.

Earl loved his congregations and ministry in South Dakota. He was trusting, quick with a handshake and had an affinity for good stories and jokes.

He has been blessed by his marriage to Grace and their five children and their spouses, Janet and Rob Young of Rapid City; Karen and John Stucke-Jungemann of Tempe, Ariz.; Kathy and Mike Torgerson of Rapid City; David and Bea Stucke of Rapid City; and John and Lorie Stucke of Spokane, Wash. He had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Earl shared a special bond with surviving brother Lloyd and his wife Dar of Mesa, Ariz.

Earl’s family could not have asked for a better role model, mentor, confidant and friend. May his spirit of joyful optimism continue to flourish in the company of Heaven.

A memorial service is pending for late June.

For a full obituary, visit https://www.kirkfuneralhome.com/obituary/raymond-stucke.