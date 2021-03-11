Fern (Peneaux) Ringing Shield, 68, of Winner, SD passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at her residence in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Winner Middle School Auditorium in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. Wake services were held on Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Winner Middle School Auditorium in Winner, SD.

Fern Marie Ringing Shield (Peneaux) 68 of Winner, SD passed peacefully at her at residence with love ones by her side on Feb. 24.

Fern Marie was born in Bad Nation, SD on Nov. 18, 1952 to Verle Lee Peneaux and Elsie Coedelia Fast Horse (Peneaux).

She grew up in Bad Nation and Winner, SD with 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

She married Pete Ringing Shield Sr May 10th 1985.They had 7 children together. She went to school for a CNA and worked at Golden Prairie Manor for 7 years. She loved spending time with her family and cooking big meals for everyone.

She is survived by her children Marcy (Matt), Mardell (Michael), Calvin Sr. (Daryl), Pete Jr. (Kenja), Marissa, Corey (Jasmine), Melody; her sisters Alma (George) (Peneaux) Small and Melda (Joe) (Peneaux) Struck; her brother Bud (Kathy) Peneaux, her aunt Joyce Watts (Peneaux) and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren

She is preceded in death by her great grandbaby Jeesie the 3rd Felix sisters Mavis Peneaux, Velda Peneaux and Beryl (Peneaux) Antione, her brothers Wilbur Peneaux and Lester Peneaux, her niece Crystal Peneaux and her husband Pete Ringing Shield Sr.