Duane Everett Brunkow, 87, of Winner, SD passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD after a brief battle with cancer.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 11 am with a visitation 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.

Duane was born on March 11, 1936, to Clarice (Frank) and Clarence Brunkow in Western, NE, where he lived until he was 9. He then moved to Ideal, SD. Later he and his mother moved to Winner, SD. He graduated from Winner High School in 1955.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served from 1957 to 1960.

Duane was united in marriage to Joan (Bolander) on May 20, 1962, they shared 61 wonderful years together and they had three children Janet, Doug and Julie.

He joined the South Dakota National Guard in 1978 where he served for 18 years. During his service he was activated and deployed to Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.

He was an active volunteer in Winner, SD. He was a volunteer fireman, drove over 35,000 miles for DAV taking veterans to medical appointments, and was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Legion.

Duane held several jobs during his lifetime, but his favorite was building. He made items for his family as gifts and when requested. He also drove cars for area car dealerships as he loved to drive and be on the road. He also loved sports and hunting. Family was extremely important to Duane, and he loved to visit and spend time with all his extended family.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Joan, daughter Janet (Dave) Kauer of Sioux Falls, SD; son Doug (Kristine) of Sacramento, CA; and daughter Julie (Erin) Peterson of Omaha, NE. Grandchildren Amanda (Jay) Bhatt, Isabella, Issak and Sophia Brunkow, Ella and Adam Peterson. Great-Grandchild Arjun Bhatt.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Clarice Brunkow.