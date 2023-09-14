Patricia (Pat) Florence Hall,81

With heavy hearts, it was announce the passing of Patricia (Pat) Florence Hall on Sept. 3, 2023, a devoted wife, caring mother, grandmother, friend, and a pillar of love within her community.

Pat, born on July 15, 1942, in Okreek, South Dakota, touched the lives of many through her kindness, compassion, and unwavering devotion.

Patricia was the beloved wife of Wayne (Baldy) Hall, a partnership that exemplified enduring love and companionship. Alongside her husband, Pat shared her heart with their faithful dog, Stella, a constant source of joy in their lives.

As a mother, Pat’s dedication knew no bounds. She leaves behind three sons who were the center of her world. Jess Hall (Merri Jo), his four children: Darcy Swanson, Janette Cummings, Jay Hall, and Traci Kyder. Justin Hall (Rachel) and their two children: Morgan Hall and Natalie Hall. Jason Hall (Karissa) and their four children: Peyton Hall Jones, Karson Hall, Larkin Hall, and Jeslyn Hall. Pat felt blessed to be surrounded by her eight great-grandchildren, who brought her immeasurable joy and happiness.

Pat’s nurturing spirit extended far beyond her immediate family. Her passion for gardening mirrored her ability to nurture relationships, and she was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She had a special place in her heart for the elders in her community, often visiting and providing assistance to bring happiness to their lives.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Vivian Viola Haukaas and Henry John Haukaas, and her siblings John Henry Haukaas, Anthony Lee Haukaas, Mable Margaret Emery, Sidney Whetam Haukaas, Martin Nels Haukaas and her niece Malia Emery. She is survived by her siblings Henrietta (Hank) Joens, Peter Lewis Haukaas, Cora May Dale, Dorothy Marie Nelson, Jay Sokol, and all of her nieces and nephews.

In this time of remembrance, let us celebrate Pat’s life, her boundless love, and the countless lives she touched.

Patricia Hall’s legacy will live on through the memories she created and the love she shared. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Feeding South Dakota, a fitting tribute to her lifelong dedication to caring for others.