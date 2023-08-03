Doug Gossard, 68, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

A Celebration of Life service was held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Colome American Legion. Burial will be held at a later date.

Doug was born in Winner, SD on May 27, 1955 to Kenneth and Lila Gossard. He was later joined by his two siblings, Wes and Kena. Doug grew up on the family farm south of Colome. He attended & graduated from Colome High School in 1974. Doug often spoke fondly of his memories of playing football in those days. Upon graduating, he hauled many loads of gravel while also working alongside his dad on the farm. Doug had a sharp mind when it came to livestock and spent much of his time watching rodeos or attending sales when he could.

On June 12, 1982, Doug married the love of his life, Jan Cahoy Vaughn. With this marriage, he inherited little Mel. The family lived in the Colome area until 1988 when they moved to Davenport, IA. A short time later, they moved to Cherry, IL for the next six years where Doug continued his work as a truck driver for Double D Express. During this time, Doug spent many hours with his cousin Merle where countless laughs, memories, and stories were shared.

In 1994, Doug moved his family back to South Dakota roots once again living on the family farm. While living on the farm in 1998, Doug’s most prized possession was born, his grandson. So many adventures took place between the two. This included fishing trips, an attack by a turkey in the middle of a field, and protecting his grandson from a snake with a cattle prod.

In 2002, Doug and Jan moved to Winner. After spending some time flying planes in Washington with his brother Wes, Doug began his 20-year career at the Winner City Jail. During these 20 years, he made many friends. Those friends became family.

Doug had many titles: son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa, friend, and neighbor. His most well-known features were recognized as being a comedian and his skill to play the guitar by ear. His comedic nature will be cherished through videos that he recorded years ago that his family will never forget. Doug wasn’t just a jokester though; he had a unique ability to make people feel understood. He was a man of values, integrity, and most of all, family. His constant effort to make others smile, even during hard times will be something that family and friends will miss dearly.

Doug was proceded in death by his father, Kenneth, mother Lila, father- in law, Donald Cahoy and mother-in-law Marlene Cahoy.

He is survived by his wife, Jan, children, Cody and Melony Bertram, grandchildren Trevor Bertram and Tatum Olson, one brother Wes Gossard (Cindy), one sister Kena (Tony) Bolton, brother-in-law Gene (Deb) Cahoy, brother-law Dave (Candy) Cahoy, sister-in-law Donelle Eby, brother-in-law Rick (Lisa) Cahoy along with numerous nieces and nephews.