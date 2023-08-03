Fair is in Full Swing

It is the first week of August and it is fair time.

The Mid Dakota Fair really picks up this week and runs through Saturday, Aug. 5.

The theme for this year’s fair is “4H Pride County Wide.”

Two breakfasts, two evening meals, ice cream social, Tripp County 4-Hers showing their animals are just some of the events planned for several days of activities.

Here is a look at the day to day events planned:

Events on Aug. 2 will start at 5 p.m. with the rocket prep at the 4-H center followed by the launch at 5:30 p.m.

The 4-Hers can check in for the dog show at 5:45 p.m. with the show to start at 6 p.m.

From 6-8 p.m. youths can check in rabbits and poultry.

On Aug. 3 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. will be dairy cattle and dairy goat check in. The companion animal check in will be from 8-8:30 a.m.

Check in for sheep, swine and market goats will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The companion animal, rabbit and poultry shows will start at 9 a.m. followed by the small animal round robin.

The kiddie train will run from 2-6 p.m.

The fashion revue practice will be at 2 p.m. with the style show at 7 p.m.

Youth in action finals will start at 3 p.m.

The ice cream social will be at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, is a full day of fun events.

The country breakfast, sponsored by BankWest, starts at 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The swine, sheep and market goat shows will start at 8 a.m.

The kiddie train will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The youth inflatables will be up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a vendor show from noon to 7 p.m.

The dairy goat and dairy cattle show will start at noon.

There will be a livestock judging contest starting at 3 p.m.

Sign up for the pedal tractor pull will be at 4:30 with the pull at 5 p.m. This is open to all youth ages 4-12. The tractor pull is sponsored by Boerner Farms.

Farm Credit Services is sponsoring a community picnic at the 4-H Center from 5-7 p.m. on Friday.

There will be a corn on the cob eating contest at 7 p.m. This is sponsored by Ed and Bonnie Watzel in memory of Taylor Watzel.

New this year will be a concert featuring Rowan Grace who was featured on the Voice. The opening performance will be Winner’s own Emry Kaiser. The Aug. 4 concert is from 8-10:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds and is sponsored by Winner Area Chamber of Commerce. All 4-Hers will get into the concert for free. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office.

Like Friday, Saturday will be full of events.

It will start with the community breakfast sponsored by Winner Livestock Auction Co and First Fidelity Bank. Eggs, ham and rolls will be served from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

The beef showmanship, breeding beef, market beef, beef calf and club pen of three shows will all start at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The top beef at the Mid Dakota Fair will include champion breeding heifer, $250, sponsored by Peterson Beel LLP, champion market animal, $250, sponsored by Covey Custom Application, Reserve breeding heifer & reserve market animal, $100 each, First Fidelity Bank of Winner.

There will be prize money for other top beef all sponsored by the Tripp County Seedstock Producers that currently include 14 members: Covey Cattle, DeJong Ranch, DeMers Ranch, Forgey Angus, Graesser Brothers, Greenwood Red Angus, Larson Ranch, Littau Angus, Littau Land & Cattle, Novotny Angus, Odden Charolais & red angus, Ollerich Brothers, Raven Angus and Triple C Angus (Rob Cahoy).

The champion prospect heifer will receive $250, reserve champion prospect heifer, $100; champion prospect bull, $250; reserve champion prospect bull, $100; champion feeder calf, $250 and reserve champion feeder calf, $100.

A pie contest will start at 10 a.m. and the winners will be auctioned off at the premium sale at 7 p.m.

Again there will be the kiddie train, inflatables and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Buggy rides will be from 3-5 p.m.

The livestock round robin will start at 4:30 p.m.

A free community supper will be from 5-6:30 p.m. sponsored by Tripp County Water User District.

The silent auction will close at 5:30 p.m.

The premium sale will be at 7 p.m. and will open with pie auction.

There will be a youth dance from 9-11:30 p.m. This is for youth ages 8 to 18.

There will concession stand inside the 4-H Center. Schroeder’s Snak Shak will be offering food on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday the Southern Belle Cattlewomen will have the concession stand. On Friday it will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 4-H leaders will have concessions outside near the show arena. This will be for pop, water and snacks during the animal shows.

The Mid Dakota Fair is a community event. Come to the fair to enjoy good food, support the 4-Hers who work hard to show their animals, shop at the vendor show, bid on an item at the silent auction, listen to some great talent at a concert, compete in the open class or bake a pie for the pie contest.