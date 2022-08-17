DEVELOPMENTAL SCREENING

A joint screening for families with children ages birth to five within the Colome School District will be held on Sept. 7. The screening will take place at the Colome School at 8:30 a.m. This screening is to make you aware of the developmental milestones your child has mastered.

A team consisting of personnel from Core Educational Cooperative and the Colome School will screen each child in the areas of vision, hearing, language, motor, and developmental skills.

Results for each child screened will be available the day of the screening.

How do I register my child: Appointments Only. Call the Colome site (605) 842-1624 appointments.

Registration Deadline: Sept. 2.