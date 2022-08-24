Janice Lillian Fisher, 93, of Fullerton, Calif., formerly of Winner, SD, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Wolf Memorial-Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD with Pastor Royal Archer officiating. Burial followed at Winner City Cemetery in Winner, SD. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home and Mason Funeral Home are serving the family.

Janice was born July 18, 1929 to Floyd and Lillian (Larsen) Gipson near Springview, NE. She attended public schools in Keya Paha County. She moved to Brown County with her family when she was a junior in high school and graduated in 1947 from Ainsworth High School in Ainsworth.

She married Waldo Summers on June 8, 1947 in Ainsworth. To this union, three children were born: Karen, Gordon, and Kevin. She loved dancing and one night she met Frank Fisher at Carlock Ballroom in Carlock, SD. They were married on March 9, 1974 at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. They resided two miles south of Winner on Frank’s farm until 1994 when they retired and moved into Winner.

Janice was a 4-H leader for several years, a member of D.A.T Extension Club, and a member of the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. She was a member of the Weaver Extension Club in Winner, SD. She enjoyed her family, friends, flowers, and playing cards.

She was thankful for sharing her life with her daughter, Karen (Ron) Delaney of Fullerton, NE; three step-sons, Jerry (Mary) Fisher, John (Deb) Fisher, and Jim (Maxine) Fisher, all of Winner; four step-daughters, Sharon Hanson of Mequon, WI, Barbara Leeds, and Debra (Ray) Hannett, both of Winner, SD and Pamela Reis of Reliance, SD; brother, Keith (Betty) Gipson of Bismarck, ND; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; two sons, Gordon and Kevin Summers; sister, Janette Denny; and step-sons-in-law, John Hanson and Will Reis.