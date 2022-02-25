Debra Christensen, 66, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Debra Kay was born to Celestine “Sally” (Ruhkamp) Leiberger on June 16, 1955 in Hot Springs, SD. Debra was the second of five children. She joined her brother Richard and later came Lesley, Dick, & Lisa.

Debra attended country school and later Winner & Colome Schools. She graduated from Colome High School in 1973. Debra was united in marriage to Roger Dice in 1973 and later divorced. They were blessed with two children Michael & Elizabeth. Debra helped on the family farm for many years while raising their children. As the kids got older, Debra went to work in town at various jobs.

Debra later married Stan Christensen on July 5, 2003. Debra enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She loved to dance and bowled on leagues. She also really enjoyed playing cards. She and Stan spent many evenings playing cards with Andy & Donna Dice. Stan taught Debra how to fish (at least he thought he did, if you listen to the stories, one may wonder!) Debra and Stan loved to go camping and spent many years camping until Debra was diagnosed with Myotonic Dystrophy, a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle loss and weakness.

Debra leaves behind her husband Stan of Winner, SD; son Michael (Tracy) Dice and their children, Kendall, Trevyn, & Kenzlee, of Winner, SD; daughter Elizabeth Dice of Winner, SD; brother Dick Ring of Winner, SD; sister Lisa (Roger) Hauf of Colome, SD; nieces Tasha (Justin) Vanneman and Tiffany (Jordan) Nelson; stepdaughters Leslie (Rick) Ross and their children, Kayla (Josh) Swanberg & Kylie (Greg Ellis) Ross; Rebecca Christensen and her children, Katie & Molly Monson; brothers-in-law Gary (Connie) Christensen; Doug (Liane) Christensen, sisters-in-law Debbie Christensen-Farris; Cheryl (Bruce) Lutz. She also leaves behind great nieces & nephews and a host of friends.

Debra was preceded in death by her mom, brothers Richard and Lesley; Stan’s parents Lowell and Frankie Christensen and special family Andy & Donna Dice.

Debra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, & aunt and will be greatly missed.