David C. London, 91, of Newman Grove, NE passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, NE with Rev. Steve Emanuel officiating. Burial followed at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, NE with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #73, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

David Carlton London, son of Martin and Martha (Tuttle) London was born on Oct. 11, 1930 in Colome, South Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Church. David graduated from Colome High School in 1949.

On Feb. 21, 1952, David entered the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Colonel on Jan. 31, 1954.

David was united in marriage to Dolores Vosika in 1954. The couple lived in Colome, SD where David started working for Union Pacific Railroad. This job took the couple to various towns. Following this career David worked for the United States Post Office as a rural mail carrier for 27 years. The couple lived in Lindsay, NE where they were members of the Holy Family Catholic Church. They then moved to Newman Grove. David was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was a volunteer for the Lindsay Project and enjoyed woodworking and collecting things.

David is survived by his son Dana (Nora) London of Malcolm, NE; daughter Jennifer (Mike) Gobel of Norfolk, NE; six grandchildren: Cassie Casey, Jessie, Chris, Leandra, Josh, and Makenzie London; six great-grandchildren: Elliot, Sean, Lillian, William, Liam, and Emory; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dolores, infant daughter Jennifer, two sons Damon and Marty, grandson Matthew London, three sisters, and special friend Mary Ann Wambaugh.