COVID-19 Report

There are eight active cases of COVID-19 reported in Tripp County.

As of Monday, there were no new cases.In Tripp County, there have been 636 persons who have recovered since the pandemic started.

Those who have ever been hospitalized is 72.There have been 15 deaths in Tripp County.

Statewide on Monday there were 43 new cases reported and 11 probable.

The active cases are 2,308.Currently, there are 112 persons hospitalized. The state reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total deaths to 1,809.