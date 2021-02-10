Two killed in crash near Winner

A 29 year old woman and a 56 year old woman were killed in a deadly car crash just east of Winner on Feb. 3.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 49 and 44.

According to the highway patrol a 1995 Chevrolet pickup was southbound on Highway 49 when the driver failed to make a complete stop at the junction with Highway 44.

The pickup collided with a 2017 Kia Forte which was west bound on Highway 44.

One of the three occupants in the Kia, a 29 year old woman, was not wearing a seat belt was thrown from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the Winner hospital.

The 30 year old male driver of the Kia and a 56 year old female passenger both suffered serious non-life threatening injures and were taken to the Winner Hospital.

The second female died on Thursday after being transported to a Rapid City hospital.

The two women were identified as Krystie Clairmont, a 29-year-old passenger in the Kia and Ina Fast Horse, 56, also a passenger in the Kia. Both women were from Rosebud.

Nathaniel Wood, 29, Commerce City, Colo., was driving the pickup and Arnold Jordan, 30, Rosebud, was driving the Kia. Both men were taken to the hospital in Winner.

The 29 year old male driver of the pickup also suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Winner hospital.

The state trooper who investigated the accident said weather conditions were poor at the time of the accident. He said there was heavy snow, wind and visibility was low.

