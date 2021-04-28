Colome prom is April 30

The Colome High School prom will be held on Friday, April 30 in the Colome gym.

The prom theme is “A Stompin’ Good Time.”

A dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Colome Legion.

The grand march will start at 9 p.m.



Following the grand march there will be a dance. The DJ is Uptown Sounds by Riley Cassidy of Rapid City.

There will be an after prom party hosted by parents of the juniors. The after prom party will feature a mechanical bull riding, sumo wrestling. G-force sling shot, a photo booth and other games and activities.