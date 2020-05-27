Colome Graduation Set

Julie Rohde Photo

Colome High School graduation will be held June 2 at 6 p.m. at the football field. Jacob Beckers is the student council president and Madison Gill is the senior class president.

The Colome Consolidated School Board voted to open up the graduation but social distancing rules will still apply due to COVID-19.



The family of graduates will be able to sit in bleachers at the football stadium. Others can sit in the bleachers if there is room or in their vehicles and watch the ceremony.

Persons in vehicles can tune their radio to 105.5 to hear the program.



Dr. Debbie O’Doan, Colome principal, says there will be some modifications to what a typical graduation would look like.



O’Doan will give the welcome.



Six seniors will graduate with honor. They include: Julianna Larson, Haley Krumpus, Megan Charles, Jacob Beckers, James Brumbaugh and Madison Gill.



Scholarships will be awarded along with the presentation of diplomas. The diplomas will be handed out by Matt Bolie, president of the Colome Consolidated School District.



The graduates will be seated six feet apart from each other to follow CDC guidelines.



There will also be an 8th grade graduation with 18 candidates to be honored.



Following the graduation ceremony there will be no receiving line.



The class flower is the rose and the class colors are royal blue and sunflower yellow.The motto is: “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That’s why it is called the present.”



The class song is “Even Thought I am Leaving” by Luke Combs.