Tia Meyer named hygienist of year

Tia Meyer, formerly of Winner, is the SDDHA Hygienist of the Year and current Past President of the state association.

Meyer is a registered dental hygienist in South Dakota with over 12 years of dental experience. She began her career in dental by obtaining her dental assisting degree at Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls.

As her passion began to grow, so did her desire to further herself in her career. She went on to complete her bachelor’s of science in dental hygiene at the University of South Dakota.



After working clinically as a hygienist for a couple years, she was offered the opportunity become the Dental Hygiene Coordinator for the Neighborhood Dental locations.

Shortly after, she received another opportunity to become the clinical director for the companies nine locations.

Tia has developed clinical protocols, training philosophies, and standard of care processes for these teams. In addition, she has developed a continuing education program that each team participates in biweekly as well as mostly recently a new CE platform that is open to dental professionals nationwide.

She could not be more proud of the patient service specialists, dental assistants, dental hygienists, managers, and doctors who are among the companies teams. They are the reason she does what she does each and everyday.

For the rest of the story, pick up this week’s edition of the Winner Advocate or call (605) 842-1481!!