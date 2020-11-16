Colome falls in region tournament

Colome volleyball team was defeated by Avon in the second round of the region tournament. Avon won 3-0 and the scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-19.The Cowgirls had a first round bye.

Makayla Shippy had 12 assists, 14 digs and 1 ace.

Saydee Heath had 7 kills, 4 digs and 2 blocks.

Libby Petersek had 4 kills, 5 digs, one ace and one block.

Baylie Hoffine had 4 kills, 9 digs, one ace and one block.

Elizabeth Yeaman had 2 kills, one dig and one block.

Landi Krumps had six digs.

Katie Welker had 2 kills, 1 dig and 3 aces.Colome finished the season with a 12-7 record.