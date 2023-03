No. 4 Tripp-Delmont/Armour topped No. 5 Colome boys 49-29 in Region 5B action Feb. 28.

Eli Vobr led the scoring for Colome with 13 points. Joseph Laprath added 7 points.

Alec Thieman pulled down 5 rebounds. Vobr had 2 assists.

The Cowboys shot 24 percent from the field and TDA shot 51 percent.

At the free throw line, Colome was 2 of 6 for 33 percent. Colome ended the season with 10-11 record.