Christmas Church Services

With Christmas soon to be here area churches are planning to hold services to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Church of the Nazarene and Colome Methodist Church
Pastor Ron Snethen
Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service combined with the Colome Methodist Church at 6 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene.
The Colome Methodist Church meets at the Church of the Nazarene in Winner.
Dec. 25—Colome Methodist Church Christmas service at 9 a.m. and Church of the Nazarene, 11 a.m.
Calvary Chapel
Pastor Keith Moody
Dec. 25—Christmas service at 11 a.m.
United Methodist Church
Pastor John Price
Dec. 24—Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
First Christian Church
Pastor Maurice Gustafson
Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m.
Ideal Presbyterian Church
Pastor Maurice Gustafson
Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Fr. Zane Pekron
Dec. 24—Christmas Eve Mass at 6 p.m.
Dec. 25—Mass at 10:30 a.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church of Colome
Fr. Zane Pekron
Dec. 25—Mass at 8:30 a.m.
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Wood
Fr. Zane Pekron
Dec. 25—Mass at 2 p.m.
Zion Lutheran of Colome
Pastor Don Windspurger
Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Pastor Nathaniel Biebert
Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
Dec. 25—Christmas service at 9 a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Wade Harr
Dec. 25—Christmas service at 9 a.m.
Zion Lutheran of Hamill
Pastor Wade Harr
Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m.
First Baptist Church
Pastor Justin Wheadon
Dec. 24—Candlelight service at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25—Christmas service at 10 a.m., no Sunday School
Assembly of God
Pastor David Jahn
Dec. 25—Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m.