Christmas Church Services

With Christmas soon to be here area churches are planning to hold services to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Church of the Nazarene and Colome Methodist Church

Pastor Ron Snethen

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service combined with the Colome Methodist Church at 6 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene.

The Colome Methodist Church meets at the Church of the Nazarene in Winner.

Dec. 25—Colome Methodist Church Christmas service at 9 a.m. and Church of the Nazarene, 11 a.m.

Calvary Chapel

Pastor Keith Moody

Dec. 25—Christmas service at 11 a.m.

United Methodist Church

Pastor John Price

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

First Christian Church

Pastor Maurice Gustafson

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m.

Ideal Presbyterian Church

Pastor Maurice Gustafson

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

Fr. Zane Pekron

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve Mass at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25—Mass at 10:30 a.m.

St. Isidore Catholic Church of Colome

Fr. Zane Pekron

Dec. 25—Mass at 8:30 a.m.

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Wood

Fr. Zane Pekron

Dec. 25—Mass at 2 p.m.

Zion Lutheran of Colome

Pastor Don Windspurger

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

Pastor Nathaniel Biebert

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25—Christmas service at 9 a.m.

Christ Lutheran Church

Pastor Wade Harr

Dec. 25—Christmas service at 9 a.m.

Zion Lutheran of Hamill

Pastor Wade Harr

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m.

First Baptist Church

Pastor Justin Wheadon

Dec. 24—Candlelight service at 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25—Christmas service at 10 a.m., no Sunday School

Assembly of God

Pastor David Jahn

Dec. 25—Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m.