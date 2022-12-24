Submitted story

Wrestling in the LNI tournament in Rapid City are from left Jude Sargent, Gus Bartels and Abe Kaiser.

Three Winner wrestlers competed at the Lakota Nation Invitational wrestling tournament in Rapid City.

Abe Kaiser was first at 152 pounds and Jude Sargent was first at 170 pounds. Gus Bartels took 2nd at 145 pounds.

Kaiser in the first round won by fall over Justice Child of Little Wound. Kaiser had a bye the second round and then pinned Eddie Rousseau of Tiopsa Zina in 5:15.

In the championship bracket Kaiser pinned Zuya Romero of Red Cloud in 1:54. For first place he wrestled Rousseau again and won by pin in 32 seconds.

Sargent had a bye the first two rounds. In the third round he pinned Adonis Runs After of CEB in 12 seconds.

In the championship bracket, Sargent pinned Uziel Munoz of Lakota Tech in 28 seconds. Then for first place he pinned Cameron Dekle of CEB in 51seconds.

Bartels had a bye the first two rounds. In the third round he pinned Tayne Pucket of Lakota Tech in 29 seconds. In the championship bracket, Bartels pinned Cody Provost, Lakota Tech in 29 seconds.

Semni Big Crow of Pine Ridge won a sudden death victory over Bartels in the championship match.