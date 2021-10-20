Buckmiller/Schwager Win the 2021 Iowa Blues Challenge

Winner High School (1992) graduate Tom Buckmiller and Brian Schwager (West Des Moines, IA) recently were named winners of the 2021 Iowa Blues Challenge held at Lefty’s Live Music Venue in Des Moines, IA.

The annual event was hosted by the Central Iowa Blues Society, an affiliate of the Blues Foundation. Acts in the competition performed for a panel of independent judges and were scored using the same criteria used by the International Blues Foundation.

Buckmiller and Schwager will now compete in the International Blues Challenge held on the famed Beale Street in Memphis, TN on Jan. 18-22. For more information on the duo, go to www.buckmillerschwager.com

Buckmiller currently lives in Waukee, IA and is a Professor of Leadership Studies at Drake University in Des Moines, IA.