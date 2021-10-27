Bertha “Cricket” (Davis) Zweifel, 69

Bertha “Cricket” (Davis) Zweifel, age 69, of Wall, South Dakota, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at her home near Wall.

Bertha “Cricket” Mae (Davis) Zweifel was born Oct. 2, 1952 in Valentine, Neb., to Hanson and Grace (Hayford) Davis.

Cricket grew up in Millboro, SD. She attended New Huggins school in Millboro, SD. She left school in her early years to help her family after her mother passed away at a young age. Cricket lived various places throughout her life and later considered her home to be Rapid City, SD. She raised three children on her own as a single parent. Cricket worked at various jobs but primarily waitressed, worked for herself as a security guard, and later medically retired from her position at SCI Systems. Cricket worked hard all her life and she showed her children and everyone around her what hard work looks like.

Cricket received a special gift that provided her with second chance at life receiving a lung transplant in 2017. She was the toughest woman we knew – also beating Covid in 2020. You could never count her out as she always bounced back regardless of what was thrown her way. She loved drinking coffee with her Morningside Café friends, playing cards with family, western dancing, and singing karaoke. Cricket was incredibly fond of her pets, to include her beloved dog Matonka. The most special people in Cricket’s life were her grandkids and great-grandkids – probably more than her own children!

Survivors include a son Darrel (Rochelle) Davis; two daughters Jacqueline (Bill) Davis and Savannah (Jeff) Williamson; bonus daughter Donna Brave Boy; grandchildren: Nathan (Jen) Swallow, Stephon “Brian” Grimm, Tyann (Nathan) Sturdevant, Justin (Bri) MIller, Melissa Delker, Trevin Williamson, Kayja Murphy, Dante Murphy-Davis, Kaleb Murphy, William Housman, Kayla (Ryan) Fischer, Deanna Brave, Kira Left Hand Bull, Braidon Brave Boy, and Briana White Buffalo; great-grandchildren: Annastasia Delker, Hannah, Talan, and Trenton Sturdevant, Kai Murphy, Elizabeth Fischer, Kiyann and AJ Miller, Sidney and Evelyn Garcia, and Georgina McWhorter; sister Lue (Stan) Hanson; three brothers: Cecil (Carol) Davis, Charles (Susan) Davis, and James (Linda) Davis; and a host of well-loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Hanson and Grace Davis; sisters Helen (Norbert) Schutz and Berniece Gallatin; brother Duane Davis; granddaughter TishaMarie Sandberg and great-granddaughter Shelby Sturdevant.

Cards and memorials may be sent to P.O. Box 201 Wall, SD 57790.

Celebration of Life services were held at 3:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City. A light meal was served following the service at the VFW 420 Main Street.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.