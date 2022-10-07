Blue Jacket Program provides 3,000th jacket to FFA members

To its owner, the FFA jacket is a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization – a symbol of commitment and dedication for all who wear the corduroy. This fall, the SD FFA Foundation celebrated 15 years of the Blue Jacket Program and awarded its 3000th FFA jacket to a member. In October, 404 South Dakota FFA members from 81 chapters, will receive their own FFA jackets – carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor. Jackets were sponsored by various individuals through the SD FFA Foundation program, welcoming new members into the fabric of FFA.

FFA members filled out the Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program application, answering short essay questions about their FFA experience and goals, competing to earn their own FFA jacket instead of purchasing one.

Winner and Colome FFA members who received a jacket are:

Winner—Roper Moore and Brianna Gilchrist, sponsored by Wendy Mortenson agency.

Colome—Emma Nelsen, Wendy Mortenson agency; Raelynn Kingsley, Wendy Mortenson agency and Seth Heath—Pioneer-Corteva.