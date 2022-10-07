Chamber sponsors scarecrow contest

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce is again sponsoring a scarecrow making contest.

The contest is open to all businesses, organizations and individuals in Tripp County.

There is no theme this year except the scarecrow must have some type of Welcome sign.

Persons are to take a picture of the scarecrow and send to the Chamber’s email by Oct. 14 by 5 p.m. with an application. The chamber’s email is thechamber@gwtc.net.

Contest winners will be posted on Facebook on Oct. 28.

First place will receive $300 in Winner Cash, second place $200 in Winner Cash and third place $100 in Winner Cash.

Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, asks persons to be creative in designing their scarecrow.

Also the Chamber has other things coming up this fall. They are preparing for the pheasant hunting season which starts on Oct. 15.

The Chamber is asking businesses and their employees to wear orange or Hunt SD shirts the first two Fridays of Pheasant season. Businesses are asked to submit a picture of their employees in their shirts for a chance to win a prize.

Hunt SD shirts are available at the Chamber office.

Over a month away but a very nice program coming to Winner is “A Prairie Christmas.” Following the Parade of Lights on Nov. 26 is Prairie Christmas which will be presented at the Winner Community Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Longtime broadcaster and storyteller Jeff Gould adapts his nationally syndicated A Prairie Christmas radio program to the stage.

The Parade of Lights plus a live stage show will be a winning combination on Nov. 26. Both sponsored by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.