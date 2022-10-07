Offices closed for Native American Day

Government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10 in observance of Native American Day.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed as well as the Tripp County Library on Monday.

The Winner city office will be closed on Oct. 10.

All state and federal offices in Winner will be closed on this date.

Also, the Winner Post Office will be closed and there will be no mail service.

Financial institutions in Winner and Colome will be closed for the holiday.

There will be no noon meal served at the Senior Citizens Center on Oct. 10.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed on Native American Day.