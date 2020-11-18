Audrey Ferguson, 73, of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs Care Center in Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Winner Middle School Auditorium in Winner, SD. Burial will follow at the Old Mni’Ska Cemetery. Wake services was held on Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. all at the Winner Middle School Auditorium in Winner, SD.

Audrey Marlene Ferguson/Herman was born on July 17, 1947 at the homestead northwest of Hamill, SD. Audrey was born to Dan and Isabel Herman and lived at the homestead until she started school. She went to the Rosebud Boarding School and remained there until she finished the 8th grade. In 1960 she moved to Anderson, Indiana, with her sister Martha Palmer, where she attended Madison Heights High School (Anderson High).

As she was going to school she worked as a waitress. After graduating high school, she met and married Ronald Perry and to this union 2 children were born. She was later united in marriage to George Rinker and to this union 3 children were born.

She later found the love of her life Michael Ferguson. She moved back to South Dakota and Michael followed later. To this union 6 children were born. She lived and worked in Winner and the surrounding area until her health prevented her from working. She worked at numerous jobs over the years but the ones she spoke of often was when she was a powder puff driver and having to take apart the engines if she won a race, a police officer for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, a bus driver for the Winner School District, and a nurse’s aide at the Winner Nursing Home. But the jobs she loved the best was wife, mother and grandmother, if any child needed a safe place, they found it in her home.

She was a huge Jimmy Johnson fan and also a New England Patriots fan. If a race or game was on you had to be quiet as she was usually betting against and winning her kids money.

Audrey is survived by her brother Darrell “Diz” (Marilyn) Herman, Daniel Perry of Lyons, Indiana; Madonna Rinker, of Winner,SD; Christine Rinker (Jack Williams) of Pendleton, Indiana; Michael Rinker of Anderson, Indiana; Stacy Ferguson of Aberdeen, SD; David Ferguson of Aberdeen, SD; Ardith (David) Frank of Winner, SD; April Ferguson of Winner, SD; Jodelle (Corey) Doherty of Yankton, SD; Isabelle (Ben) Larson of Albert Lea, Minnesota, 31 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, many more cousins and family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dan & Isabel Herman, 3 brothers, Calvin, John, and Charles Herman, 2 sisters, Darlene Herman & Martha “Deloris” Palmer, husband Michael Ferguson, and grandson Dakota Mathieson.