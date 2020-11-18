Frances Hoffine, 108, of Winner, SD passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care Facility in Winner, SD.

Frances Anna (Pech) Hoffine was born to Frank and Tillie Pech at her maternal grandparents’ home in Lynch, Neb., on June 13, 1912. At two weeks of age she and her mother traveled by train to Plainview township to her parents’ farm.

Frances attended grade school at a country school about ½ mile from home. She and a younger cousin, Elsie Pech, who lived just down the hill from her walked to school together.

She attended all 8 grades in a one room school house. After school she had chores to do, such as wash dishes, cream separator, gather eggs, gather corn cobs to burn in the kitchen stove for heating the home and cooking and baking.

Frances attended high school in Winner, SD and worked for her room and board at the home where she stayed through the week. She graduated in 1930. After graduation she returned to her parent’s farm and helped out there.

She was united in marriage to Merle Hoffine on Oct. 18, 1934 and to this union 3children, Ralph, Donna and Neil were born. They rented a small house in Winner wherethey lived a few months and then purchased a home.

In August of 1936 they along with Merle’s parents purchased a grocery store and meat market in Hot Springs, SD. They struggled to make a living and lost money due to the fact that customers couldn’t afford to pay their bills.

In the spring of 1941, they came back to Tripp County and rented a farm with buildings.

In 1943 they purchased a farm. In 1951 they built a new home. They lived on the farm until 1979 at which time they moved their home into Winner.

Merle passed away in November of 1990 and Frances resided there until December of 2012 at which time she went into the Winner LTC.

Frances was a member of many organizations over the years which include Hillcrest Ladies Aid, United Methodist Women, Extension Club, Rebecca Lodge, 18 years as a 4-H Leader (with her husband), General Federated Women’s Club and a Plainview Community birthday club.

She was an avid pitch player and belonged to three pitch clubs. As a member of the 4-H Leaders Association she along with others from SD attended a 4-H Leaders Forum in Washington DC in 1964. As a side trip the group attended the World’s Fair in New York City. She and her husband took several bus tours. They spent several winters in AZ and TX, which they really enjoyed. They purchased a rustic cabin in the Black Hills in 1971 which they remodeled. They enjoyed this cabin immensely for parts of summers for 18 years.

They loved having children and grandchildren and friends visit them there. In 2012 Frances celebrated her 100th birthday at her home with an open house planned for her by children and grandchildren. All family members were there with the exception of her daughter and one great-granddaughter from Idaho. Many relatives and friends came to wish her a happy birthday. She had a great day.

In December of 2012 at the age of 100 + 6 months due to a broken bone in her foot which she got during a fall in her kitchen she entered the Winner Nursing Home.

During the 8 years there she enjoyed playing pitch and bingo even though hearing and eye sight were bad. She celebrated her birthdays 101 through 108 at the LTC planned by sons and wives with lots of family attending. Attending were as much family as could be there.

She is survived by children: Donna Atkins, Idaho, Neil (JoAnn) Sundance, WY, daughter-in-law Harriet Hoffine, Hamill, SD, grandchildren; Sheri (Don) Connell, Newport, NE, Terry Hoffine, Hamill, SD, Carmel Steffen, ID, Todd (Tif) Hoffine, GA, Ty (Kerri) Hoffine, AR, Heather Hoffine, CO,Great-Grandchildren; Jennifer, Sarah, Ashley, Samantha, Connell, Breanna, Kira Jo Steffen, Baylie and Ashlyn Hoffine.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband Merle, son Ralph, her parents Frank and Tillie, brother Raymond Pech, two grandsons Kelly Hoffine and Scott Steffen.