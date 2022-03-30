Alvin Olson, 86, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility. Memorial service was held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Alvin LeRoy Olson passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022, at the Winner Regional Healthcare facility with family by his side.

Alvin was brought into this world on Nov. 27, 1935 to his mother Stella (Nelson) Olson, and Amiel Olson. Alvin was the second of eight children and attended a local country school south of Winner.

On Sept. 14, 1957, at the Winner Methodist Church, Alvin married the love of his life Arlene (Leighton). From that union two children were born, Alvin Ray Olson and Debbie Lynn Olson (Hoffer).

Olson had a variety of jobs throughout his long life, he began with enlisting in the Army, then graduating with a degree in refrigeration. After Al returned home, he worked for Hanson Seed Company as a laborer until he found his true passion for fixing and repairing cars.For over 50 years he worked for Al’s Bodyshop (Al Meister) and Mike’s Bodyshop (Mike Supik) until 1987 when Alvin and his son, Ray opened Midwest Body Shop and worked there until he decided to retire in 2010.

Alvin had many hobbies, he loved operating his tow truck, racing stock cars with numbers 15 and 3 painted on the side. Watching his son and son-in-law race stock cars around central South Dakota and northern Nebraska. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in all their activities. Alvin and Arlene loved going on different vacations around the country, as well as going to the local casinos for concerts and cheap meals.

In closing Alvin Leroy Olson was a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who touched many lives, whether it was rolling up his embroidered work shirt or sitting in a chair sharing a laugh or two.

Alvin is preceded in death by his parents Stella and Amiel Olson, loving wife Arlene, brothers Kenneth, Marvin, Larry, and sister Lorraine.

Those left to remember Alvin include his children, Ray (Sheri) Olson and Debbie (Scott) Hoffer, brothers Donald Olson, Dale Olson, and sister Carol (Bill) Boerner, grandchildren Nikki Long Olson, Ashley Olson, Russell (Sarah) Hoffer, Dustin (Erin McClure) Olson, Craig (Kelli) Hoffer, Sarah (Tim) Novotny, many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.