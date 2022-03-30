Wayne E. Pauli, 66 of Sioux Falls, formerly of Madison, South Dakota, died Monday, March 21, 2022 at Ava’s House with his family by his side.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Inurnment took place on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Winner City Cemetery, Winner, South Dakota.

Wayne was born on May 9, 1955 to Don W. and Mary Ellen (Lulf) Pauli in Winner, South Dakota. He attended Lone Star Country School in rural Tripp County and graduated from Winner High School in 1973. Wayne received his Bachelor’s Degree from Northern State University, his Master’s Degree from Dakota State University and his PhD from Capella University.

Wayne worked in the banking industry for many years in the upper Midwest (South Dakota, Colorado and Minnesota) serving many locations as bank president. He eventually became a Professor of Information Systems and Cyber Security at Dakota State University, retiring in June of 2021.

Wayne enjoyed time at their lake home on Lake Madison, and hosting family and friends with his wonderful skills behind the grill and smoker. He was a fan of the New York Yankees, enjoyed traveling, golfing, warm weather, and enjoying a sunny day outside. Throughout his life, Wayne was active in Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, Lion’s Club, church council, city council, volunteer fireman, and various community service organizations.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Crystal Pauli of Sioux Fall, SD; daughter, Tara (James) Johnson of Sioux Falls, SD; sons, Jeremy (Heather Bieber) Pauli of Phoenix, AZ; Josh (Samantha) Pauli of Sioux Falls, SD; seven grandchildren, Austin and Cade Falor, Elizabeth and Madison Pauli, Destrie (Rachel) Johnson, Dax and Morgan Johnson; four sisters, Donella (Gregg Beam) Pauli, Mondamin, IA; Maureen (Monte) Palecek of Philip, SD; Julie (Chris) Snavely of Winner, SD; Laurie (Jeff) Tarrell of Hot Springs, SD; two sisters-in-law, Tracy (Cal) Swanson of Hamill, SD; Tammy (Riley) Sargent of Winner, SD; family friend, Kitty Little of Winner, SD; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Don W. and Mary Ellen Pauli, sister, Diana Pauli, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Lorraine Dohmen.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Pauli Family Endowment at the DSU Foundation (820 N. Washington Ave. Madison, SD 57042).

(George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD)