Jan Determan, 69

Funeral services for Jan Determan, age 69, of Burke, South Dakota will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Burke. Visitation will be Friday from 6 pm until 7 pm, with a 7 pm rosary, at the church.

Janet “Jan” Marie Determan, daughter of Romus and Helen (Jaeger) Mushitz, was born on July 21, 1954, in Pierre, South Dakota. She was adopted by Romus and Helen Mushitz and was the oldest of three adopted children.

Jan passed away on Feb. 14, 2024, at the age of 69 in her home in Burke, South Dakota after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Jan attended Geddes Public School and graduated from Geddes High School in 1972. After high school, she attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota where she studied home economics.

On July 7, 1973, Jan married Ronald Lee Determan at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Geddes, SD. To this marriage, five children were born: Chris, Jeff, Brian, Michelle, and Jay. Ron and Jan resided in Brookings, Wagner, and Geddes before establishing their home in Burke in 1981. Jan worked at Missouri Valley Mutual Insurance Company for many years before working as an insurance agent for Southern Dakota Insurance. Jan and Ron celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary this past summer.

From a young age, Jan always had a love for playing piano and shared her passion for music by playing the piano and organ for St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Geddes. Jan became a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke and was the organist for more than 40 years. She played for more weddings and funerals than can be counted. Jan also taught piano lessons to numerous students in her home for many years.

Jan spent her life supporting her husband, children, and grandchildren with their sporting and school events. She enjoyed gardening, cross stitch, and spending time with her family.

Thankful for having shared her life are her husband Ron Determan; her children: Chris (Michelle) Determan, Jeff (Amanda) Determan, Brian (Hillary) Determan, Michelle (Brett) Person, and Jay (Bekah) Determan; grandchildren: Britni Determan, Tommy Determan, Coy Determan, Brok (special friend Jennice) Determan, Mya Determan, Gracie Person, Carter Person, Chloe Determan, Clare Determan and great-grandchild Kinzley Determan; two brothers: Bill (Patrice) Mushitz and Bob (special friend Jodi Dub) Mushitz; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents Romus and Helen Mushitz.