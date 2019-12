Submitted Photo

Winner Area wrestling team won first place at the Gregory Invitational. The Warriors won first place with 232.5 points. The Warriors had five champions. This is the second consecutive tournament the Warriors have won this season.

For the second consecutive week, the Winner Area wrestling team was impressive in tournament competition.

