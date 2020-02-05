Wrestlers place fourth

Submitted photo

Kaden Keiser and Sam Kruger were champions for the Winner Area wrestling team at the Lee Wolf Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Warriors placed fourth with Canton winning the tournament.

Keiser took down Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Riley Hollingshead 5-3 in the 126 pound title match. Sam Kruger (160) also picked up an individual title beating Clark/Willow Lake’s Gage Burke, 10-0.

Winner senior Trevor Peters narrowly fell to Roosevelt’s Eli Kadoun, 1-0 to place second.

Also placing for Winner were Maxton Brozik, 8th; Kaleb Osborn, 5th; Riley Orel, 4th; Jack Kruger, 6th; Preston Norrid, 4th.

Other Winner wrestlers in the tournament were: Jeremiah Lee, Jude Sargent, Kamryn Meek, Cailob Week, Adam Bohnet, Owen Duffy, Stetson Shelbourn.

“We are starting to get to that point in the season where you need to win those close matches,” said coach Spencer Novonty. “I feel we are about there and this tournament tested us as a team We were a few guys down still but I was happy with how we were still able to get fourth as a team. We will need to get those bonus points in the post season. We will probably have a little technique work on Monday as we prepare for Chamberlain which was on Tuesday, Feb. 4. I am hoping we will have our guys all back for Big Dakota on Saturday,” said Novotny.

The Big Dakota tournament will be Feb. 8 starting at 10 a.m. in Ft. Pierre.