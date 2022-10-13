Winner homecoming parade winners

The Winner High School junior class won the prize for best use of theme (Netflix) at the homecoming parade. The junior class with Stranger Things also won first for most creative with the freshmen class taking second with Grown Ups.

The best decorated float went to Winner Warrior coffee company and second to Ideal community youth program.

BankWest won the prize for best business entry and Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services took second.

Best class reunion entry went to the class of 2002. Second went to the 50 year class of 1972.