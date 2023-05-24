Winner Elementary Reading Olympics

Submitted photo

Winner second graders won first place in the Reading Olympics. Pictured from left are Aramina Evans, Liam Grossenburg, Ruby Noguchi, Hallie Curtis and Jozlynn Rolf.

Winner Elementary hosted its 2nd annual Reading Olympics for 2nd to 7th graders.

There were 125 students who participated from Winner, Gregory, Colome and Burke.

Winner students placed first in the second grade, second in the third grade, first in the fourth grade, first (team 2) and third (Team 1) in the fifth grade, second in the sixth grade and third in 7th grade.

Reading Olympics is a competition where students read a set of pre-selected books and work together as a team to answer the questions about the books.

Winner’s 2nd-5th grade teams are coached by Monica Ellwanger and Michelle Sharkey. The 6th & 7th grade teams are coached by Lisa Jankauskas and LaGrande Woods.