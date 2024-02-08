Winner Community Playhouse will present a spring production Feb. 23, 24, Feb. 29, March 1 and 2.

“The Hitchin Post” by Pat Cook is the play that has been chosen.

The cast includes Barb DeSersa, Doug Nelson, Cassie Shutt, Hayden McMurtrey, Mary Backus, Ken Teger, Ron High Rock, Emily Moser, Dan Patmore, Keith DeMers, Linda Nelson and Sandra York.

Ron High Rock is the director with Dan Patmore as the technical director.

The action in “Hitchin’ Post” centers around a general store in Flat Rock, Texas. It is a hilarious slice of life outside a Texas town.