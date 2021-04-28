Winner added to Scavenger’s Journey

Scavenger’s Journey, a treasure hunting expedition, has added Winner to its lists of stops.

The three day event will be held June 25-27. It will feature antiques, collectibles, flea markets, specialty shops, yard sales, food vendors.

Scavenger’s Journey was modeled after similar successful events such as Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt, the World’s Longest Yard Sale and the Kansas Treasure.

The event seeks to promote commerce in small communities by holding city-wide garage sales, hosting flea markets and showcasing community groups.

The Scavenger Journey publishes a book that contains the locations of collectibles, antiques, crafts from different South Dakota towns on the route.

Persons who would like to have their garage sale advertised in this book need to get the information to Mike Scott before May 21. Businesses can also advertise in this book.

The Winner city wide garage sale will be June 25 and 26 and Crazy Day will be June 25.

“This is an open door to attract people to our community,” said Mike Scott, executive director of the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.

The participating communities are: Stickney, Plankinton, White Lake, Kimball, Platte, Chamberlain, Oacoma, Reliance, Winner, Presho, Murdo, Belvidere and Kadoka.

Books listing the sales can be purchased in each town.

Persons who have questions on the city wide garage sale sponsored by the Chamber or Scavenger Journey can call Scott at the Chamber at 842-1533.

Scavenger’s Journey is a non-profit organization. Sponsors include each of the local communities, local businesses and the South Dakota Missouri River Tourism group.