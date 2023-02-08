Wayne Meyer, 81, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the Avera Gregory Health Care Center in Gregory, SD.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winner, SD.

Wayne S Meyer was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Winner SD to Otis and Virginia (Bell) Meyer. He passed away on Jan. 29 of Advanced Stage Parkinson’s after a week stay in the Sioux Falls hospital and his final 6 days in the Gregory Hospice. One of the final words said to him was “John has finished feeding the cows and the chores are done.” He passed away shortly after hearing the cows were taken care of for the day.

He lived all his life on the family farm raising cattle & farming. Also raising hogs in the earlier years.

On Aug. 3, 1963 he married the love of his life Georgia Layh. From this marriage came 2 daughters and 3 sons.

His days were spent caring for the cattle & farming the land. In his younger years he enjoyed riding motorcycle and water-skiing.

He started working for UPS as Christmas help in 1976 becoming full time in January of 1977. He retired in 2002 with a 25-year safe driving award. Wayne always said he missed seeing the people on his route. He served 9 years on the Winner School Board between 1992 – 2001. He also was the area Democratic party chairman for several years.

He thoroughly enjoyed when his grand kids came and traveled to see them until he could no longer make the trip. The only thing that made him smile while he was in the hospital/hospice was the sound of his sister’s voices when we put them on speaker for him to hear.

Diagnosed with Parkinson, he would not let that slow him down. He was opening and watching gates when the cattle were fed and could be counted on make sure the water tanks were full up until 2 ½ years ago.

He is preceded in death by baby daughter Cindy, his parents, and his brother Keith.

Surviving him is his wife Georgia, children Tammy (John) Harter, Winner SD, Brian (Kathleen) Meyer, Mesa AZ, Justin (Megan) Meyer, North Liberty, IA and Jason Meyer Myrtle Beach, SC . Grandchildren Becky (Josh) Curtis Winner SD, Ethan Meyer and Lillian Meyer of North Liberty, IA. Siblings Jean Sigafoos Tucson, AZ, Betty (Steve) Super, Kansas City, MO. Joanne Sterner, Tucson, AZ. Along with many nieces and nephews.