Water user district awarded funding for project

The Tripp County Water User District was among South Dakota rural water systems that were approved for funding by the Board of Water and Natural Resources on April 13. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced more than $430 million were approved for South Dakota water system projects.

The local water district applied for $13.5 million in funding for their System Improvement Project. Tripp County Water User District received a $9,250,000 drinking water state revolving fund loan and a $4,050,000 ARPA grant. This project will include an additional storage tank east of Carter, the paralleling and looping of approximately 60 miles of water lines to increase water pressure and the expansion of their well field to address supply issues. The terms of the loan are 0 percent for 30 years.

Lisa Stiehl, manager of Tripp County Water User District, said “the district is very pleased with the funding award and the terms of the loan are huge for the system and our customers.” Stiehl hopes the water district can let bids later this year.

The American Rescue Plan Act provides grants for eligible water, wastewater, and storm water and nonpoint source projects. The state of South Dakota is making a historic investment in infrastructure by dedicating $600 million of ARPA funding for local water and wastewater infrastructure grants.