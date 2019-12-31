Warriors fall to Sully Buttes

By Colton Hall

Staff Writer

Sometimes you just have to hand it to the other team.

The Winner Warriors boys basketball team couldn’t take down Sully Buttes on the road in a close knit 45-39 loss on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Nick Wittler of Sully Buttes, one of the best players in the state, posed a problem to the Warriors early and often. Wittler gouged Winner for 26 points.

The Warriors, who had a cold overall shooting night, out-rebounded, had more steals, and played at least comparable if not better defense than Sully Buttes. However, it came down to putting the ball in the basket.

Winner (2-1) was led by Joren Bruun who scored a team-high 18 points. Brady Fritz added 14 points as well as seven rebounds. Kameron Meiners also grabbed seven rebounds for the Warriors.

Sully Buttes 45

Winner 39

Non-Conference at Sully Buttes.

Sully Buttes;13;10;18;4 — 45

Winner;8;9;10;12 — 39

WINNER (2-1): Joren Bruun 18, Brady Fritz 14, Oscar Pravecek 3, Phillip Jorgensen 2, Fred Whiting 2. Totals 13-43 8-11 39.

SULLY Buttes (1-1): Nick Wittler 26, Grant Johnson 8, Jett Lamb 4, Jack Darling 4, Quinn Jordre 3. Totals 19-46 0-5 45.

3-pt FG — WIN 5 (Bruun 4, Fritz 1); SB 7 (Wittler 4, Johnson 2, Jordre 1). Fouls — WIN 12; HOM 14. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — WIN 33 (Fritz, Meiners-7); SB 26 (Lamb, Jordre- 6). Assists — WIN 8 (Bruun, Fritz, Meiners-2; SB 7 (Wittler 3) Turnovers — WIN 14; SB 12. Steals — WIN 8 (Bruun 3); SB 6 (Wittler 3). Blocks — WIN 2 (Fritz 2); SB 2 (Wittler, Lamb-1).